Thunder Bay – A serious collision on Highway 102 at 12:45 pm on Sunday has claimed the life of one person, with another person critically injured.

The OPP confirmed the fatality this evening.

The highway remains closed.

Thunder Bay OPP are asking motorists to avoid the area as they are getting calls from a number of drivers who have ended up in the ditch along Dawson Road.

Three transport trucks were involved in the early afternoon collision.