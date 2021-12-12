Major Accident Reported at 5000 Block of Dawson Road

Emergency Road Closure

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Early reports of a motor vehicle collision on Dawson Road by the Wildwoode Variety at 5531 Dawson Road.

The Wildwoode Variety on their Facebook page are posting: “Major accident outside store.
Closed !!! 3 tractor trailer units, 2 people are stuck inside of one of them. Please do not attempt to come anywhere near.”

Image Facebook
There are social media posts offering some information on this motor vehicle collision. It is our policy simply that the media allows the authorities to contact families.