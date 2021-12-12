Thunder Bay – NEWS – Early reports of a motor vehicle collision on Dawson Road by the Wildwoode Variety at 5531 Dawson Road.
The Wildwoode Variety on their Facebook page are posting: “Major accident outside store.
Closed !!! 3 tractor trailer units, 2 people are stuck inside of one of them. Please do not attempt to come anywhere near.”
#Closure #ThunderBay #HWY102 at Sistonens / #HWY17 and at Mapleward Rd, all lanes closed in both directions due to collision. #ONHwys
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) December 12, 2021
There are social media posts offering some information on this motor vehicle collision. It is our policy simply that the media allows the authorities to contact families.