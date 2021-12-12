Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in the region today.

Thunder Bay

It is -9 in Thunder Bay headed to a high of -3 for Sunday. Sunny skies are forecast for the day. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h near noon, Wind chill minus 15 in the morning.

Increasing cloudiness for Sunday evening. Low minus 8.

Fort Frances

Sunny skies to start the day. They will become a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind will become southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the afternoon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning.

Clearing skies on Sunday evening. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

Sachigo Lake will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 7. Wind chill near minus 14.

Sunday will see mainly cloudy skies with light winds blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 11 in the evening and minus 20 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Mainly sunny skies in Dryden with winds becoming southwest 20 km/h in the morning. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 13 in the morning.

Partly cloudy skies for Sunday evening will be clearing before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.