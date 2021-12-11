Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are winter storm warnings out on the far eastern side of Lake Superior which will impact travellers headed to Sault Ste Marie or heading west on Saturday.

However there are no warnings or alerts for Western and Northern Ontario.

Thunder Bay

It is -6 to start the morning in Thunder Bay. Skies will be clearing in the morning. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 11.

Clear skies for Saturday night. Winds will remain light, at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 10 in the evening and minus 16 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -15 in Fort Frances. Saturday will see clear skies with winds up to 15 km/h. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 24 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon.

Clear skies with light winds at up to 15 km/h for Saturday night. Low minus 10. Wind chill near minus 15.

Sachigo Lake

It is -11 in Sachigo Lake this morning. Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries are forecast. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 19 in the morning and minus 11 in the afternoon.

Mainly cloudy skies for Saturday night with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 10. Wind chill near minus 15.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Sunny skies for Saturday in Dryden. Light winds up to 15 km/h. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon.

Clear skies will continue on Saturday night with light winds up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 9. Wind chill near minus 16.