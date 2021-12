Thunder Bay – TECH – Bitcoin continues to bounce back and forth at the $50,000 US mark price wise.

In early Saturday trading the crypto is at $47,863.28.

This is down from Friday where the price of Bitcoin was just over $50,000.

The price remains volatile in a seeming Bear Market with investors now becoming increasingly convinced unless something drastic happens the predictions of the crypto hitting the $100,000 mark in the near future are a distant dream.