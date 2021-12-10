Sault Ste Marie – WEATHER – A strengthening low pressure system is expected to track northeast across the Great Lakes on Saturday, bringing snow. Snow may briefly become mixed with freezing rain for some locales on Saturday.

This will impact travellers heading east as well as those coming west.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Significant snowfall expected tonight into Saturday. Snow, at times heavy. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm. Reduced visibility due to occasional blowing snow.

There will also be a risk of a brief period of freezing rain.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.