Guelph – NEWS – Eleven loaded firearms, including a shotgun next to the driver’s seat, were seized following a traffic stop in Guelph’s south end on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Approximately 11:30 AM, a Guelph Police Service officer attempted to stop a car with an improper muffler in the area of Gordon Street and Harvard Road. The car sped away southbound, and in the interest of public safety the officer did not pursue it.

A Guelph Police Service detective driving an unmarked car was in the south end and observed the car reverse into a parking spot at a plaza on Gordon Street south of Arkell Road. Several units attended and attempted to pin the vehicle in.

Police say that the driver was not compliant and at one point drove at an officer, stopping just short of hitting him. Eventually the driver was extracted through the driver’s side window.

On entering the vehicle, officers immediately noted a sawed-off shotgun right beside the driver’s seat. It was loaded and had a shell in the chamber, meaning it was ready to fire.

Three more loaded firearms were found in the passenger area of the vehicle.

A further search of the car revealed five more loaded firearms in the trunk, as well as several edged weapons and a quantity of illicit substances.

A 30-year-old Grey County male is charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, assaulting police, possessing a controlled substance, and more than 60 firearms, and prohibited weapons charges.

A 32-year-old Grey County female is charged with 23 firearms and prohibited weapons charges. Both were held in custody and will appear in bail court Saturday.