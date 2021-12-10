Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings for the region today.

Thunder Bay

It is -6 to start what will be a nice December Friday in Thunder Bay. Sunny skies to start the morning will becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Light winds at up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 11 this morning.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 4 this evening and minus 10 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -9 in Fort Frances this morning. Sunny skies are in store for Friday. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds will remain light blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 20 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is -12 this morning in Sachigo Lake. Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Skies will be clearing this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 late this morning. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -9 this morning in Dryden. Mainly sunny skies with winds becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 19 overnight.