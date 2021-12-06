Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to an area of May and Leith Streets at about 1 am on Monday, December 6, 2021 following reports of an injured male.

When police arrived, they located a male in the 100 block of May Street North who appeared to have injuries consistent with a stabbing.

Police learned the victim was at the home of the accused, in the 300 block of Brodie Street South, during the evening hours Sunday, December 5th. During the early morning hours of Monday, Decemember 6th, the victim refused to leave the residence.

A verbal argument ensued. When the victim was heading toward the exit, the accused pursued with a weapon and assaulted the victim.

The victim was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of their injuries.

The accused was located, arrested, and transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Glen Gord CAMPBELL, 37, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Aggravated Assault

• Fail to Comply with Undertaking

He appeared in bail court on Monday, December 6th and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.