HEARST – On December 2, 2021, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) James Bay Detachments responded to a Motor Vehicle Collision (MVC) involving a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) on Highway 11 West of Hearst, near Highway 631.

The collision occurred while the highway was closed due to poor weather conditions.

As a result of the investigation, the driver was charged with Drive on Closed Highway contrary to section 134(3) of the Highway Traffic Act.

The top priority for the OPP is to ensure public safety. The OPP is reminding motorists not to travel on closed highways.