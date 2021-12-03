Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings across Ontario this morning. There is an extreme cold warning in far north Manitoba, so it is likely that over the next few days Arctic cold will be creeping into Northern Ontario.

Thunder Bay

Mainly cloudy skies in the morning with light snow beginning in the afternoon. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning and minus 5 in the afternoon.

Light snow ending early in the evening on Friday, and then clearing skies. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 5 in the evening and minus 14 overnight.

Fort Frances

Mainly cloudy for Fort Frances on Friday morning. Light snow beginning near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon.

Light snow will be ending early in the evening then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 7 in the evening and minus 13 overnight.

Sandy Lake

Periods of snow on Friday in Sandy Lake with 2 to 4 centimetres likely. Winds will blow at up to 15 km/h. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 32 in the morning and minus 16 in the afternoon. There is a risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Periods of light snow ending near midnight then partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries with two centimetres of snow likely. Winds wo;; becoming northwest 20 km/h after midnight. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 18 in the evening and minus 31 overnight. There is a risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies with light snow beginning near noon with snowfall amounts of two centimetres. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 18 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon.

Light snow will be ending early in the evening then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 8 in the evening and minus 13 overnight.