Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is echoing the advisory from the Northwestern Health Unit.

At this time, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is recommending that all residents avoid non-essential travel to Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

This is regardless of an individual’s vaccination status.

These states currently have the highest rates of COVID-19 in the United States and the rates are considerably higher than those in the TBDHU area. In addition, public health measures are also different in these areas and are generally looser than those in TBDHU and Ontario. This contributes to higher levels of community transmission and greater risk to people.

“While border restrictions are relaxing, we need to recognize that travel can pose a risk, especially travel to areas where case numbers and community transmission are higher,” says Dr. Janet DeMille, Medical Officer of Health. “Recent cases in our area acquired the infection in nearby states. It is strongly recommended that individuals who travel continue to follow all public health measures to reduce their risk.”

If residents do plan to travel to these areas, it is recommended they check the travel guidance on the TBDHU website for information on how to stay safe while travelling and for information on what to do once they have returned.

When individuals return to this area, it is particularly important to monitor for symptoms and if any symptoms develop, immediately self-isolate and arrange for testing.

As of November 30, the requirements for returning to Canada after short trips to the United States have changed. To check if you qualify as a fully vaccinated traveller, please visit the Government of Canada travel website. Note that upon re-entry to Canada, children under 12 cannot attend school or daycare for 14 days, and should limit contact with others for the same time period.

For further information on COVID-19 in Minnesota and in the United States: Covid-data-tracker. TBDHU encourages everyone, whether you have been vaccinated or not, to continue following all public health measures to protect the health of individuals and our health system. If you develop any COVID-19 symptoms, even mild ones, isolate immediately and arrange to get tested at your local assessment centre.