Thunder Bay – NEWS – A productive day for Thunder Bay Police.

Another large drug trafficking bust by Thunder Bay Police. Police seized more than $700,000 worth of illicit drugs and a loaded handgun following a pair of warrant executions Wednesday evening.

As a result, seven accused were arrested, five of whom were Greater Toronto Area residents suspected of being in Thunder Bay for drug trafficking operations.

Daily update from 12/02/2021 to 12/03/2021