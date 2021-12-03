December 3, 2021 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

By
NetNewsLedger
-
155
Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay – NEWS – A productive day for Thunder Bay Police.

Another large drug trafficking bust by Thunder Bay Police. Police seized more than $700,000 worth of illicit drugs and a loaded handgun following a pair of warrant executions Wednesday evening.

As a result, seven accused were arrested, five of whom were Greater Toronto Area residents suspected of being in Thunder Bay for drug trafficking operations.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 12/02/2021 to 12/03/2021

Recent incidents
14 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
Violent
5 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
4 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
1 Robbery
Property & Theft
4 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
1 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
3 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
5 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
5 Quality of Life