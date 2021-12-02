Marathon – WEATHER – Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight.

Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are expected tonight.

Snowfall amounts will be reduced near Lake Superior as precipitation is expected to fall in the form of rain at times.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.