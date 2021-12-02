December 2, 2021 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay – NEWS – A fairly quiet day overall for Thunder Bay Police.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 12/01/2021 to 12/02/2021

Recent incidents
8 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
Violent
4 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
3 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
1 Robbery
Property & Theft
4 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
2 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
1 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
0 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
0 Quality of Life