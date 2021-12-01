Duluth – WEATHER – Storm Warnings and Small Craft Advisories are in effect across western Lake Superior.

The NOAA says ff you plan to head out on Lake Superior tonight, be prepared for gusty northwest winds across the region leading to large waves along the South Shore and around the Apostle Islands.

Local gusts up to 50 knots with wave heights as high as 7 to 10 feet will be possible.

These conditions will be very hazardous to smaller vessels! Additionally, a Wind Advisory is in effect for the North Shore and into the Twin Ports for wind gusts to 45 mph overnight.