Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre have updated its Internal Pandemic Responsive Level from Green which is “Recover and Prevent” to Yellow which is the Protect protocol for the health care facility.

The rising COVID-19 numbers in the district, with 68 cases reported by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit have prompted the upgrade in status.

A major majority of the staff at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and some staff are receiving the booster shots.

Health Canada today along with Transport Canada announced a ban on travel from South Africa over the Omicron Variant of COVID-19.

As of today, the TBRHSC reports only one patient is in the facility.

The World Health Organization has identified the Omicron Variant as a concern.