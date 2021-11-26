Thunder Bay – COVID-19 UPDATE – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has been notified that five individuals associated with St. Ann School have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board confirm that an outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at St. Ann School in Thunder Bay. At this time, five individuals associated with the school have tested positive for COVID-19.

Others who may have been exposed (high risk contacts) have been contacted by public health. Impacted classes and cohorts have been dismissed. Public health, the school and school board continue to work together to investigate and manage this situation. Additional measures will be taken as needed. The school remains open at this time.

Dr Janet DeMille MD, FRCPC Medical Officer of Health says in a letter to parents, “Our assessment has shown that at least one of these individuals likely acquired the virus in the school setting. As a result, an outbreak is being declared.

“Impacted classes/cohorts have been dismissed and the impacted individuals and families have been contacted directly by public health and provided

instructions. If you have not been contacted by TBDHU, your child is not considered at elevated risk at this time.”