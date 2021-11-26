Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit are reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the TBDHU.

There are currently 68 active cases with 3 more having resolved since yesterday.

18 cases are a result of close contact with two still pending and two of unknown exposure.

21 of the new cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.

The Health Unit is reporting cases at St Ignatius High School, Westgate Collegiate, St Anns Elementary school and St. Marten’s Elementary,

The World Health Organization is meeting to assess the implications of a new coronavirus variant, B.1.1.529, first identified in South Africa. The European Union, the U.K. and other countries are moving to stop air travel from southern Africa.

In Ontario today, there are 927 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths.