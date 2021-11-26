RED LAKE – NEWS – On November 26th, 2021 at approximately 12:30 AM CST., officers from the Red Lake & Ear Falls Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a traffic complaint travelling on Highway 125, within the Municipality of Red Lake.

A vehicle was located & a traffic stop was initiated. While speaking with the male driver, it was determined that he had been consuming alcoholic beverages. The officer made a demand for an approved screening device breath sample. The driver failed, was placed under arrest & returned to the detachment for further tests.

As a result of the investigation Jeremy FORSYTHE, 36, of Red Lake, was charged with:

1x Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to Section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

1x Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to Section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code;

He was released by way of Undertaking for Red Lake court on December 16th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. to answer to the charges.

Motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to drivers licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs. Please drive responsibly, don’t drink and drive.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.