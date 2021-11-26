Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Happy “Black Friday”. There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across the region.

With colder temperatures in the forecast for parts of the region, the Ontario Provincial Police want to remind you it is important to be ice aware.

Ice on lakes begins to be “safe” at around 4 – 6 inches thickness. Do not even walk on ice 3″ or less in thickness. However, even at a 9″ – 10″ thickness, there may be unforeseen hazards such as a flowing current underneath that is ceaselessly weakening the underside of the ice. In this instance, even the thickness is not a good indicator of safety, as the ice could collapse at any time.

In general, the rules for ice thickness measurements are:

3″ (7 cm) (new ice) – KEEP OFF

4″ (10 cm) – suitable for ice fishing, cross-country skiing and walking (approx. 200 pounds)

5″ (12 cm) – suitable for a single snowmobile or ATV (approx. 800 pounds)

8″ – 12″ (20 – 30 cm) – suitable for one car, group of people (approx. 1500 – 2000 pounds)

12″ – 15″ (30 – 38 cm) – suitable for a light pickup truck or a van

Thunder Bay

It is a chilly -16 this morning in Thunder Bay headed to a high of -5. Skies will be a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be light, blowing at up to 15 km/h. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be at up to 15 km/h. The temperature will be rising to minus 2 by morning. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 5 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -11 in Fort Frances today. Mainly cloudy skies are forecast with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon.

Tonight will see cloudy skies. There will be periods of snow beginning late this evening with two centimetres likely. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 7. Wind chill near minus 12.

Sachigo Lake

It is a wintery -24 in Sachigo Lake this morning. Cloudy skies are in store today with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this morning. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 26 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon.

Tonight will see cloudy skies continue with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Temperature steady near minus 10. Wind chill minus 18 this evening and minus 13 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -11 to start your morning in Dryden. The forecast is for a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Wind will becoming south 20 km/h this morning. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. There will be periods of snow beginning late this evening with two centimetres likely. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 8. Wind chill near minus 14.