November 16, 2021 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

By
NetNewsLedger
-
113
Crime Scene

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thursday was a quieter day for Thunder Bay Police. The service did provide an update on a historic case of human trafficking and a traffic blitz on Thursday.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update..

Daily update from 11/25/2021 to 11/26/2021

Recent incidents
7 arrow_up -9 from yesterday
Violent
0 arrow_up 5 from yesterday
0 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
5 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
1 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
3 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
2 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
2 Quality of Life