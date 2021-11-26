Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thursday was a quieter day for Thunder Bay Police. The service did provide an update on a historic case of human trafficking and a traffic blitz on Thursday.
This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update..
Daily update from 11/25/2021 to 11/26/2021
|Recent incidents
|7
|
|-9 from yesterday
|Violent
|0
|
|5 from yesterday
|
|0
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|0
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|0
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|5
|
|2 from yesterday
|
|1
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|1
|Other Property Crime
|0
|Theft from Vehicle
|0
|Theft of Vehicle
|3
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|2
|
|2 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|2
|Quality of Life