Thunder Bay – NEWS – The outbreak of Norovirus at Southbridge Roseview located at 99 Shuniah Street, Thunder Bay, has been declared over. All restrictions have been lifted.

The Health Unit is urging people to stay at home and refrain from visiting hospitals and long-term care facilities when feeling unwell to avoid spreading infections to those most vulnerable: young infants and children, the elderly and those with other chronic illnesses.

The Health Unit reminds the public to prevent getting and spreading infections by: