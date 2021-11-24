November 24, 2021 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

By
NNL Staff
-
13
Crimestoppers guns gangs drugs crime TBPS Police

Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service responded to 15 incidents in the past twenty-four hours.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 11/23/2021 to 11/24/2021

Recent incidents
15 arrow_up 8 from yesterday
Violent
4 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
3 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
1 Robbery
Property & Theft
7 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
2 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
1 Theft from Vehicle
1 Theft of Vehicle
3 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
4 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
4 Quality of Life