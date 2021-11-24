Check out our interview with talented singer/songwriter Ceara Cavalieri.

Ceara love for music stems from the age of three, where she found her voice and wouldn’t stop singing. In her teenage years she took to songwriting as a way of expressing her thoughts and feelings when her shyness prevented. With four releases under her belt thus far, Cavalieri is carving out her own distinct sound of incredibly infectious and candidly relatable pop.

Her latest release “I Wish” narrates the breakdown of a relationship and the ultimate effect it can have on one’s emotional growth. Cavalieri confides, “I found out that the person I was with at the time wasn’t monogamous and had been lying to me about a lot of stuff. After I broke it off, they would gaslight me into thinking that it was all in my head. I found myself constantly going back to this person and feeling bad about myself…like I wasn’t good enough.” Through cascading synths, passionate, soulful vocals and layered soundscapes, “I Wish” is a dreamy pop anthem.

Inspired by the likes of Kehlani, Halsey and Taylor Swift, Cavalieri is closely following their footsteps, with “I Wish” evoking a similar delivery of relatable pop for the youth of today.

Follow Ceara @Cearacavalieri

Hi Ceara, please tell us a little about you?

My name is Ceara Brittney Cavalieri and I am a singer/songwriter. I am 24 years old and I currently live in Hollywood, CA. I graduated from UCLA with a degree in Psychology, and ever since I graduated I have been pursuing music full time.

Describe yourself in 3 words?

Genuine. Open-minded. Artistic

We’re sure you have been asked this million times but how did you get in the industry?

I always knew I wanted to be a musician, and have been songwriting since I was in middle school. Once I graduated college, I began to pursue music full time. I began collaborating with other producers I knew, and that’s when I began to release my own music.

Describe your sound in 3 words?

Colorful. Pop. Future.

Who influenced you and why did you choose to make music?

Taylor Swift, Gwen Stefani, and Lana Del Rey. Lately I’ve been listening to a lot of Kehlani and Halsey. Music is my passion and I couldn’t picture myself doing anything else. I have always known this is what I wanted to do, ever since I began singing.

Do you play any instrument?

I am currently learning to play piano and guitar. I took some guitar classes in college but I’ve been practicing more lately so I can become really good at it.

Do you ever get nervous?

Yes, definitely! I have always struggled with anxiety. I tend to overthink at times when it comes to things I really care about.

Tell us about your new single “I Wish?”

“I Wish” is about being in a toxic relationship and the effect it can have on you emotionally. It is hard to get out of toxic relationships, especially when you are in love or think you are in love. The moment that you get out of a situation like that and realize your worth, you come out so much stronger.

What’s the story behind this song?

The idea started when I found out that the person I was with at the time wasn’t monogamous. After I broke it off, they would gaslight me into thinking that it was all in my head. I found myself constantly going back to this person and feeling I wasn’t enough. I was crying in my bedroom when the lyrics started pouring out about all the things I wished were different and how this person made me feel as the relationship grew deeper.

What is fun and rewarding about what you do? And what’s not?

I think it is fun and rewarding to create my own music in general, especially when I am really proud of a song. Also, hearing that others love, relate to, and feel emotions from the music that I am creating makes me extremely happy. I absolutely love what I do, but I would say the one part that isn’t as fun is the business part of the music industry. It can be difficult to distinguish whether or not someone has your best interest at heart especially when working with new people in this industry.

What are the five things you can’t live without?

My friends, family, pets, music, and wine.

What’s next for Ceara Cavalieri in 2020?

I am currently working on the “I Wish” music video and my next song release. I plan on releasing as many songs as I can as well as doing some shows this year.

What is you favorite song? And why?

My favorite song is always changing but I would say one of them is the rendition of Elton John’s “Your Song” from the movie Moulin Rouge. I think it’s such a beautiful song and the production behind it is so powerful, it takes me to another world.

What book should every entrepreneur read?

The Secret by Rhonda Byrne

What is the toughest decision you had to make in the last few months?

It was really tough for me to make decisions while I was in quarantine trying to figure out how to deal with the pandemic. One particularly hard aspect was deciding whether or not I was going to visit my parents or just stay quarantined by myself. My parents live an hour away from me and I am very close to them but I would never want to put their health at risk. There were so many cases in LA and very little known about what was happening. It was very difficult to decide when or if I was going to visit them during quarantine.

Any loves other than music?

I love traveling, acting, and playing sports like softball and volleyball. I love cooking, wine tasting, and discovering new types of food I like. I also love going to the beach, watching scary movies, hanging out with my friends/family and I absolutely love animals.

Best advice ever given?

“Don’t waste energy on things you can’t change. Turn that energy into something positive to make your dreams come true.”

Name one your strengths?

I think one of my strengths is that I am very good at setting goals and working hard towards things that I really want.

What is your favorite song to belt out in the car/for karaoke?

I’m Not Okay (I Promise) by My Chemical Romance or Are You Gonna Be My Girl by Jet

What is your favorite healthy food?

My favorite is fruit, like watermelon or pineapple. I also love eating salmon and salad.

And your favorite cheat food?

I love pizza and Kit Kats.

What would be a deal breaker on a first date?

A major dealbreaker for me is if the person is rude, whether it is to me or those around us (like waiters or workers). That is my ultimate pet peeve!

If you could meet someone living or dead, who would it be and why?

Prince. I admire him so much and would love to talk to him about music and songwriting.

What do you think of Social Media?

I think social media is great, but it is what you make of it. It has opened so many doors for people to connect with one another in ways that we couldn’t beforehand and allowed so much more access to information. There are also drawbacks to it, like cyberbullying or decreased productivity but I think the positive aspects outweigh the negative overall.

Where we can follow you?

Instagram: @Cearacavalieri

Tiktok: @Cearacavalieri

Twitter: @Cearacavalieri

Facebook: Ceara Cavalieri

Quote: “And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music.” – Friedrich Nietzsche

Movie: A Walk to Remember and The Butterfly Effect.

Travel Destination: Italy

Sports Team: UCLA, Dodgers, and The Washington Football Team.