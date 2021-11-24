Cambodia’s Award-winning entrepreneur Kimsa Sok, better known as Kimsa, is among the influential youths in Cambodia who are advocating for economic growth through entrepreneurship.

The young businessman who has achieved tremendous success has tasked himself with the responsibility of educating the youth to be also independent by creating their own sources of income.

Mr. Kimsa was recently a subject of discussion among business stakeholders, particularly those dealing in the sale of clothes, with his strategy of incorporating entertainment in his commercial activities. It has been a tradition among business stakeholders to advertise their businesses on online platforms.

Mr. Kimsa, on the other hand, holds the belief that business cannot succeed without entertainment. He explained that as a business person, he has been forced to think out of the box in his marketing strategy, but was also quick to add that his new venture will create employment opportunities for the jobless youth.

Speaking at a popular media station, he reiterated his belief and trust in the power of the youth. “I believe a lot in the power of the youth and self-dedication but more so in long-term goals in everything that they do,” Mr. Kimsa stated.

In recent days, KimsaFeed is a Cambodian website that publishes articles about news and entertainment with a focus on digital media. It was established on March 1, 2019 by Kimsa Sok he is the co-founder and CEO of KimsaFeed, an international tour guide for the Ministry of Tourism of Cambodia.

One of the company’s biggest achievements was to be among the sponsors of Cambodia’s sensational musician Sooya’s album that took place at Phnom Penh City.

Mr. Kimsa said that his main objective and motivation in various sectors of tourism and business is to see that his fellow youth succeed.

“I have a plan to ensure that every region in Cambodia gets a shop that sells clothes and shoes so that Cambodians get to benefit from my products that are affordable,” he noted.

“Kimsa can open a pathway for more entrepreneurs,” Jin Jisoo added. “These countries are becoming ready for investment much faster than VCs are getting ready for them.”

Kimsa Sok also known as Kimsa is a Cambodian entrepreneur, international tour guide and businessman born 27th of July 2003, the son of a farmer who grew up in Prey Veng Province, Cambodia. He is known as the co-founder and CEO of KimsaFeed.

Kimsa has made it, the Chief Executive Officer of Cambodian media and entertainment KimsaFeed. He is a well-known in the mainland of Cambodia. At the age of 18, he began studying for a Bachelor of Arts in Tourism Management at the Royal University of Phnom Penh (2020-2024) and a Bachelor of Arts in English as English for Work Skills at the Institute of Foreign Languages (IFL) (2020-2024), and while he was continuing his studies, he also worked as an International Tour Guide at the Ministry of Tourism of Cambodia during 2020 and continuing to present.

With a humble beginning as a young entrepreneur, he created the business empire within a span of time. At the age of 17, he moved to South Africa and started a small business of selling used blackberry mobile phones by transporting them to Cambodia and China.

Later on, after he collected few cash in hands, he decided to change the business from selling used mobile phones to selling cars. The business started to grow and he was able to own few busses and car yards. He later on went to china and took his time learning few things about business, while he was in China, he realizes there is huge opportunity in the tourism industry especial in Cambodia. So, he started investing in the Tourism business.

In early 2019, he came back to Cambodia and founded KimsaFeed, Inc. in Cambodia. He is now the most inspiring young entrepreneur in Cambodia with over 5 employees in his company, and in 2021 he won Cambodia Consumer Choice Awards in the Most Upcoming Businessman of the Year category.

In addition, KimsaFeed, Inc. is multiple platform content provider based in Cambodia. We are all about innovation; about being the first. Our diverse brands share a common mission to help our customers get the most out of the online revolution. With cutting-edge services, content and online properties the KimsaFeed name will forever be associated with good times, great technology and perfect business timing.