Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police and the Ontario Provincial Police are on scene on the 200 block of County Boulevard in the city. Police are investigating a sudden death at the location.

First responders have been on scene since last Thursday.

Informed sources tell NetNewsLedger that the scene is likely being held for a post mortem on the deceased individual.

Unless the results of that exam lead police investigators to believe there’s potential criminality the scene will be released once the autopsy results come in.

There has been fairly widespread speculation online on this matter. NetNewsLedger offers our condolences to the family of the deceased and respects that their rights to grieve are private.