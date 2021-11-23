Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has identified a COVID-19 case associated with St. Ann School. The TBDHU has advised that the individual has not been in the school setting for an extended period of time.

As a precaution, the Health Unit has asked that possible close contacts be dismissed from school and be tested as an added safety measure. The isolation period will be determined by Public Health.

Parents, Guardians and Staff of this cohort have been contacted by members of TBCDSB.

This situation also impacts two school bus cohorts, and these students have been notified by the school and will be followed up with Public Health.

ONLY those who are symptomatic or not fully vaccinated will remain at home. TBDHU will continue to monitor the situation and advise if there are any changes.

Privacy is extremely important to us, our staff and our families. The identity of the positive case will not be disclosed.