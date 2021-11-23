Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings this morning across the region.

Thunder Bay

It is -14 this morning with the windchill at -18, The high for the day will be -4. Thunder Bay will see a mix of sun and cloud with skies clearing early this afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon then light late this afternoon.

Tonight there will be a few clouds. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low -4. Wind chill -7 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -7 this morning in Fort Frances headed to a high of +4. Sunny skies with winds becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light this afternoon. The wind chill minus 16 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see clear skies this evening and after midnight then partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 14 overnight.

Marten Falls

It is -15 to start the morning in Marten Falls headed to a high of -4. There will be increasing cloudiness with periods of light snow beginning early this afternoon. Winds will become south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see periods of light snow ending this evening then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. There will be a risk of freezing drizzle this evening. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming north 30 before morning. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 25 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -9 this morning headed to +1 as a high for Tuesday in Dryden. Expect a mix of sun and cloud early with skies clearing late this morning. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. Wind chill minus 20 this morning.

Tonight will see clear skies to start the evening and becoming partly cloudy later this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 14 overnight.