Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thinking of a weekend in Duluth? Minnesota became the state with the highest COVID infection rate in the United States.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID has surged 49% in the past twenty-four hours. Almost 60% of the patient in hospital are on ventilators.

The strain on hospitals across Minnesota has created a significant shortage of available beds everywhere in the state.

Case Overview

Total number of fully vaccinated Minnesotans age 12 and older (as of the week beginning 10/17/21)* 3,266,555