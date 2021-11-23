Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thinking of a weekend in Duluth? Minnesota became the state with the highest COVID infection rate in the United States.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID has surged 49% in the past twenty-four hours. Almost 60% of the patient in hospital are on ventilators.
The strain on hospitals across Minnesota has created a significant shortage of available beds everywhere in the state.
Case Overview
|Total number of fully vaccinated Minnesotans age 12 and older (as of the week beginning 10/17/21)*
|3,266,555
|Number of vaccine breakthrough cases
|Percent of fully vaccinated people
|Total cases
|83,933
|2.569%
|Total cases hospitalized**
|3,638
|0.111%
|Total deaths***
|620
|0.019%