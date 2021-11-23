These days, many people are trying to reduce their carbon footprint. From eating a vegan diet to reducing travel, there is plenty you can do. However, if you’re serious about going green, you need to make your home more energy-efficient.

Lower Your Thermostat

Do you have a programmable thermostat? If not, it’s time to get one. Not only is this good for your wallet, but it’s also great for the environment. A programmable thermostat will allow you to set temperatures at different times of the day. This way, your house won’t be heating and cooling at the same time.

Start a Compost Pile

If you’re not composting already, it’s time to get on board. First off, food waste makes up the largest percentage of landfills. Secondly, creating a compost pile will also help your garden grow. You can even use food scraps from restaurants and turn them into compost for free!

Install Low-Flow Showerheads

Why waste water waiting for it to heat up? You can use a low-flow showerhead and claim your place in the green revolution. These new types of showerheads not only save water but also help you save money on your energy bill. What’s not to love about that?

Reduce your number of gadgets

The next time you are thinking of getting a new gadget, consider if you really need it. If you’re already using multiple gadgets in your home, maybe it’s time to get rid of some. From the television to the gaming system, every little bit adds up regarding energy usage. Think about gadgets that do more than one thing. For example, if you’re into basketball, you can use a laptop to play NBA 2021, view more basketball games, and check up on game results.

Get a Solar Water Heater

If you need hot water for your home, getting a solar water heater is an excellent way to save money while going green. These types of water heaters not only help save energy but also help the environment by reducing emissions.

Go Paperless

Do you really need to print out your boarding pass? How about all of those bills coming in via snail mail? The next time you consider printing, ask yourself if it’s really necessary. If you can go paperless, do it! You will save money on paper and energy. Not to mention, you will help save the environment.

Seal All Windows

If you really want to keep your home energy efficient, it’s time to start sealing all of those cracks and crevices. If there is even a tiny crack somewhere in your window, air can get through and make your house less efficient. You can pick up some caulk at the hardware store and do the job yourself.

Limit Space Heater Use

If you live in an area where winters are extremely cold, it makes sense to use space heaters. However, if you don’t need them, then you should turn them off. This will not only save energy but also keep your house warmer for longer!

Replace Incandescent Bulbs

It’s time to break out the old incandescent bulbs and replace them with newer LED versions. These new types of lighting use far less energy, which means that you will save money on your energy bill. This is not only good for the environment but also better for your wallet!