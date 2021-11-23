Thunder Bay – NEWS – Drug trafficking suspects attempt to block police from providing medical attention

Thunder Bay Police arrested four people after officers’ attempts to respond to a reported overdose were blocked by suspects connected to drug-trafficking activity on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to calls of an apparent overdose that had occurred in a residential address in the 200 block of Manitou Street just after 2:40 am on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. As a result, officers responded and paramedics with the Superior North EMS were also dispatched.

Officers entered the home and eventually located the individual suspected of having suffered an overdose. The person was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment. The individual has since been released.

Despite the need to provide emergency medical attention, several occupants of the home attempted to block police efforts.

Four people were placed under arrest and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Further investigation revealed that suspected drug-trafficking activity was occurring within the home.

A quantity of cash suspected of being obtained through drug-trafficking was located and seized. Police also found evidence that a significant quantity of suspected cocaine had been recently destroyed.

Jason Jasper DACOSTA, 24, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

Kyaw Eh DOE, 20, of London, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

Shelley Ann HAMILTON, 47, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

David Ovid JANVEAU, 37, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Breach of Probation

All four appeared in bail court on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.