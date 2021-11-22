Loaded handgun, drugs seized by police

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of Windsor Street just after 6:55 pm on Sunday, November 21, 2021 following a check the welfare call due to reports of a person in possible distress.

Police arrested six people, seized drugs and a loaded handgun after responding to this disturbance call at a Windsor Street home Sunday evening.

When police arrived, they entered the home and found several suspects connected to a suspected home takeover in progress.

All six suspects were arrested and taken into custody.

Further investigation determined that one of the suspects had provided police with a false name. Despite those efforts, police were able to determine the identity of the accused.

During the arrests, police located and seized a loaded handgun. Police also located and seized a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The 16-Year-Old from Toronto was apparently in possession of the loaded handgun.

Six suspects were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Joel APPOH, 27, of Mississauga, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

Tajae Roberto REID, 20, of Newmarket, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

• Failure to Comply with Sentence

Paris DAY-BAUSCH, 20, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

Loretta SUTHERLAND, 55, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

Andrea MOONIAS, 27, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

• Breach of Probation x 2

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Identity Fraud to Avoid Arrest

A 16-year-old male from Mississauga, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

• Careless Handling of a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without Registration Certificate

• Possession of a Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

• Possession of Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered with

The identity of the youth is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All six appeared for bail court on Monday, Nov. 22. MOONIAS was released with conditions and a future appearance date. The others were remanded into custody with future appearance dates. None of the charges have been proven in court. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.