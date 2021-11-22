Thunder Bay – LIVING – The Royal Canadian Geographic Society awarded Lakehead lecturer Randy Wilkie with the Alex Trebek Medal, which acknowledges the late Trebek’s support for the Royal Canadian Geographic Society, particularly its educational programs for Canadian youth.

Wilkie is a lecturer in the Faculty of Education in Thunder Bay.

Presented annually, this prestigious medal recognizes an educator who has made significant contributions to geographic literacy in Canada.

In a variety of roles and settings, dedicated individuals create and support programs, initiatives and events that improve and enhance geographic literacy among young Canadians.

The RCGS recognizes the award recipient for their hard work, courtesy of the Phyllis Arnold Endowment Fund to an individual, in both the private and public sectors, and for contributing to the advancement of geographic education throughout Canada.

Having taught geography at the high school level, Wilkie brings a wide range of teaching skills to teacher candidates. He now “teaches teachers how to teach geography.”

As a regional councillor for the Ontario Association for Geographic and Environmental Education (OAGEE), Northwestern Ontario, he has helped develop the Ontario geography curriculum and geographic literacy programs for the Ministry of Education, conduct workshops, and create geographic teaching posters to advance geography in the province.

Wilkie became a Fellow of the Royal Canadian Geographic Society in 2018.

In addition, he has received numerous awards for his exemplary classroom efforts at the local, provincial, and international levels.

Recently, he has written articles for OAGEE and the Geography Teachers Association of Victoria (Australia). He has presented on classroom teaching strategies throughout Ontario, to the National Council for Geographic Education in Washington, D.C. and online through virtual presentations.