Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Poor driving conditions due to weather conditions is the main impact of the weather this morning. There are three weather alerts in effect, for the Far North a special weather statement is in effect for Washaho Cree Nation and

In Washaho and Peawanuck near zero visibilities possible early this morning through this afternoon due to snow squalls. Lake effect snow off Hudson Bay is expected to develop early this morning and intermittently affect the area through this afternoon. These snow squalls are expected to move off into Hudson Bay by this evening.

There remains a special weather statement for the Lake Nipigon region including Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid. A Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this morning.

Lake effect snow bands off of lake Nipigon will continue this morning as strong northwesterly winds usher in cold arctic air. The lake effect snow bands are expected to weaken this afternoon. A total snowfall accumulation near 10 cm is possible by this afternoon. Additionally, strong winds with gusts up to 70 km/h will cause reduced visibilities in blowing snow.

Update: #Closure #HWY11 remains closed in both directions in the Nipigon area due to a collision . #ONStorm #ONHwys — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) November 22, 2021

Thunder Bay

It is -9 this morning headed to a high of -4. Sunny skies are in store for Monday in Thunder Bay, with winds from the northwest at 30 km/h. The wind chill is making it feel more like minus 15 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon.

Tonight clear skies with wind up to 15 km/h are in the forecast. Overnight low ofminus 15. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -13 to start Monday off in Fort Frances. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Winds blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 11 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with winds continuing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 24 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is currently -14 in Sachigo Lake. Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Skies will be clearing this afternoon. Winds will be from the northwest at 40 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 13. Wind chill near minus 27. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will clear however there will be increasing cloudiness after midnight followed by periods of light snow beginning before morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low minus 21. Wind chill near minus 28. Risk of frostbite is present.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -11 in Dryden this morning, headed to a high of -8. Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with winds at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 22 overnight.