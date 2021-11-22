Thunder Bay – NEWS – At approximately 04″30 am this morning Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a 911 call on a report of structural fire located in a unit at Dawson Apartments located on Dawson Street.

Upon arrival TBFR encountered heavy smoke and flame coming from the window of a ground floor apartment unit.

Initial arriving TBFR units quickly began a fire attack knocking down the fire in the involved apartment unit while ensuring safe evacuation of all building occupants.

Smoke filled the hallways of the ground floor of the building and had also extended to floors above the fire floor. Fire fighters conducted extensive ventilation operations to clear heavy smoke and carbon monoxide from the ground floor and the two floors above the fire.

Platoon Chief John Kaplanis reported that there were three adults and one pet dog in the fire involved apartment unit at the time of the fire. They were all provided with initial care by on scene fire fighters, and were eventually transferred to EMS for medical follow up and were transported to Regional Hospital. Victim status was unknown at this time.

Fire damage was contained to one apartment unit. Fire and water damage to the apartment unit was considered extensive. Crews remained on scene to ensure the safe return of the remaining occupants of the building to their apartment units. TBFR worked with the property manager to secure the building’s fire alarm system.

The fire scene has been held by TBFR until Thunder Bay Fire Investigators can complete a full investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

A total of six pumpers responded, one aerial ladder and one command unit with the Platoon Chief.

The TBFRS reminds property owners and tenants that only working smoke alarms will save lives.