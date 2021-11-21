MARATHON – NEWS – The driver of a tractor trailer unit (TTU) involved in a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 in February 2021 now faces charges as a result fo the OPP investigation into the collision.

The driver of the TTU, 35-year-old, Prabhjot CHEEMA, of Brampton ON has been charged with Dangerous Operation Causing Death sec. 320.13(3) of the Criminal Code.

On Saturday February 13, 2021 approximately 7:21 pm, officers of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision (MVC), involving a pickup truck and Tractor Trailer unit (TTU) on Highway 17, approximately 30 kilometres west of Marathon near the Little Pic River Bridge.

Officers arrived on scene to find a blue TTU in the eastbound ditch and a grey GMC pickup truck approximately 150 metres west in the westbound lane against the guard rails.

The only occupant of the pickup truck, 69-year-old David HAMILTON of Schreiber, ON was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the TTU were transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries and later released.

The next court appearance for this matter is 20 January 2022.

As a result of the collision Highway 17 was closed from Terrace Bay to Marathon for approximately 14 hours while OPP Technical Traffic Control Investigators (TTCI) conducted their investigation.