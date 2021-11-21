Thunder Bay – Weather – November 21st already, is it just me or does it seem like the days are just flying by this month? Perhaps it was the long fairly warm October, and the sudden shift to more normal November weather that did it?

Thunder Bay

A morning low of near zero for Thunder Bay which will remain as the temperature for the day. Skies will becoming cloudy in the morning then snow changing to a 40 per cent chance of flurries near noon. There could be as much as two centimetres of the white stuff. Winds will becoming southwest at 20 km/h then northwest at 40 gusting to 60 late in the morning. Wind chill minus 14 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Partly cloudy skies for Sunday night with winds blowing from the northwest at 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 9. Wind chill near minus 17.

Fort Frances

Yes Fort Frances that is more snow. About two centimetres to start your Sunday. Unfortunately for the skiers and snowmobilers will be ending in the morning followed by cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. There is potential for local blowing snow early in the morning. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature falling to minus 9 in the afternoon. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning and minus 19 in the afternoon.

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light overnight. Low minus 12. Wind chill near minus 19.

Sachigo Lake

Clouds and a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning for Sachigo Lake. There will be a few flurries beginning near noon. Local blowing snow in the afternoon is likely. Local snowfall amounts of two centimetres are possible. Winds will be from the west blowing at 30 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 9. Wind chill near minus 22.

A few flurries ending near midnight are in the forecast for Sunday night, then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow in the evening is likely with winds blowing from the northwest at 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Low minus 15. Wind chill near minus 22.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Snow and local blowing snow for Dryden and Vermilion Bay. Those flurries should be ending in the morning then cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Another two centimetres is likely. Winds will be from the northwest at 40 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature falling to minus 8 in the afternoon. Wind chill near minus 18.

Sunday night will see clouds with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light overnight. Low minus 12. Wind chill near minus 20.