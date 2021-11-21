Thunder Bay – While COVID-19 numbers are fairly low across Thunder Bay District and the Northwest Health Unit reporting area, the same can’t be said everywhere.

Ontario has reported 700 new cases on Saturday.

The story in Europe is far different.

The United Kingdom on Saturday recorded 40,941 daily COVID-19 cases. This represents a decrease on Friday’s numbers when 44,242 cases were recorded.

There were 150 deaths on Saturday in Britain.

Across Europe COVID-19 case numbers have been climbing. This has brought calls for lockdowns in Austria and other countries.

Those lockdowns are generating protests.

