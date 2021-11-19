MJ Grizz is gaining the global spotlight for his stunning musical composition skills and talents. His tracks Get You Right, Fell in Love and Standards are trending these days. Music lovers are in constant awe of his aura and skills. His creativity and rhythmic beats never fail to stun listeners and music lovers.

“As far as possible, my immediate target is to make my tracks peppy and foot-tapping. I’m constantly fine-tuning my music composition skills. Every time I come out with a new track, I make sure the same is unique and refreshing. I have joined famous artists like Twista, Ye Ali, G Herbo, Ab-Soul, and K Camp in my professional career so far. I am also keen to work with other artists too. I am happy and blessed to have reached so far,” MJ Grizz added.

MJ Grizz wants to change the way people perceive music. He wants to change the entire music and hip-hop scenario in Chicago.

The Chicago-based artist has released several music videos in 2021, with three of them getting on top of YouTube and music chartbusters. His most popular track, Standards, received massive appreciation from music lovers worldwide, making it one of the trendiest music videos of 2021.

MJ Grizz has a unique ability to connect with his fans. He uses melodious tunes, hard-hitting bass, and foot-tapping tracks. He meticulously uses his words within the music to reflect a positive vibe with a social message.

A Perfectionist to the Core

With each passing day, the level of expectations of his fans and followers is getting even bigger and bigger. They eagerly wait for the release of his new tracks on YouTube. He is a versatile artist; starting from his husky voice, trendy lyrics, to soothing musical composition, MJ Grizz makes everything perfect before launching the same online.

He’s a perfectionist to the core and believes in delivering better tracks than the one that he already delivered. No wonder, he’s also an emerging social media icon with a huge number of fans and followers from all parts of the world.

“It all feels like a dream. My fans and followers have showered so much love and respect. They impatiently wait for my new releases and as soon as the same is released they make it viral. As an artist, I couldn’t ask for more. I’m indebted to them for their love and generosity. My fans include school kids, college students, office goers, and senior citizens. It makes me complete as a singer. My fans belong to every age group,” MJ Grizz said.

The YouTube Star

MJ Grizz is a YouTube star. You can see several of his tracks on YouTube with lots of views and likes. His audience constantly messages him with congratulatory comments and good wishes. If you wish to relax your mind and want to stay away from unwanted stress, just start his playlist and enjoy.

MJ Grizz was always interested in making his career in music. But he never thought that he would receive so much success in such a short period. He has over 1.30k subscribers on YouTube with many new subscribers frequently getting added to the list.

The Super Success of MJ Grizz

MJ Grizz enjoys a different level of stardom. As a successful musician and artist, he’s been able to win the hearts of all his fans. You won’t find a single dislike on any of his videos. He’s highly inspired by musicians like The-Dream, Jay-Z, The Diplomats, and Sade. Right now, MJ Grizz is also working on adding animated elements to his songs and tracks on YouTube and starting a new trend.

The Future Ahead

MJ Grizz is a promising musician with tremendous potential. Fans and followers are now looking up to him as a source of inspiration. You can follow his life journey on Instagram.