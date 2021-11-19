RED LAKE – SPORTS – The Superior International Junior Hockey League in conjunction with the Canadian Junior Hockey League is excited to announce that the Red Lake Miners will play host the 2022 Dudley-Hewitt Cup Central Canada Junior A Championships.

The tournament will feature the SIJHL, NOJHL and OJHL playoff champions along with the host Red Lake Miners and will be held May 10 – 14, 2022 at the Cochenour Arena, home of the Red Lake Miners.

SIJHL Commissioner Darrin Nicholas knows it will be a memorable event. “Over my years of playing, coaching and as a hockey dad, I’ve been fortunate to have been able to attend many regional, provincial and national championship tournaments. It’s been my experience almost exclusively that the best atmosphere’s have been in the smaller communities. The event really becomes the talk of the town, the focus of everyone’s attention for the duration of the tournament, and the locals really go out of their way to ensure all involved are treated to a first-class event that showcases the host town and surrounding area.”

Jason Vinet, President of the Red Lake Miners, knows the work is just starting, both for his hockey team and the tournament organizing committee.

“The Red Lake Miners organization is extremely grateful and excited to host the 2022 Dudley-Hewitt Cup. We would like to thank commissioner Darrin Nicholas, the entire SIJHL Board of Governors and the 2022 Dudley-Hewitt Cup site selection committee for their hard work and confidence in choosing Red Lake as the host venue. We look forward to a great week of hockey and showcasing the Red Lake area in all its beauty”.

Municipality of Red Lake CAO Mark Vermette is happy to lend the support of the municipal government. “On behalf of the Municipality of red Lake, we are pleased and very excited to be awarded the host community for the 2022 Dudley-Hewitt Cup. This is a great opportunity to further showcase our naturally beautiful and resourcefully gifted community. We look forward to hosting the players, coaches and representatives from the NOJHL, OJHL and SIJHL including families, friends, scouts and others wanting to enjoy the talents of the young athletes that will complete for the title.”

Vermette continued: “Congratulations to the Red Lake Miners and its leadership on this achievement. The Miners’ organization continues to be a solid community partner and invariably demonstrates its commitment to being an excellent ambassador for Red Lake.”