Thunder Bay – Police arrested two Toronto men, and seized fentanyl and cocaine, following the search of a north-side apartment at an assisted living facility Wednesday evening.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Emergency Task Unit, executed a search warrant at a residential address in the zero-to-100 block of Cumberland Street South just after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity at that address.

Two male suspects were located and arrested inside the home without further incident.

A search led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of suspected fentanyl, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, and cash believed to exceed $5,000 CAD.

The estimated potential street value of drugs seized totals $8,600 CAD.

Both suspects were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Arber GJOCI, 22, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Nikosokulu NDHLOVU, 18, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Failure to Comply with Release Order x 2

Both appeared in bail court on Thursday, November 18 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.