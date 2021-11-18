Man with machete arrested after drug store robbery

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested a Thunder Bay man, and seized a machete, following the early morning robbery of a drug store Thursday.

Police officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the Shopper’s Drug Mart at 1186 Memorial Avenue just before 4:10 am on Thursday, November 18, 2021, following reports of a robbery that had just occurred.

Police observed a silver vehicle fleeing from the drug store parking lot as they arrived at the scene.

Police learned a male had entered the drug store, placed store merchandise in a basket, and began exiting without paying for the items. As the male exited, he brandished a large knife and pointed it toward a security guard.

As a result of their ongoing investigation, police learned the driver of the silver vehicle fleeing as they arrived was the male suspect. Police were able to locate the male inside his vehicle in the 200 block of Pruden Street just after 4:20 am.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Police also located the large knife believed to have been used during the robbery.

Kolten WOO, 20, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Robbery

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

He appeared in bail court on Thursday, Nov. 18 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.