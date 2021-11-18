Thunder Bay – Weather – There is one weather advisory in effect for today across the region.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

A Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today through Friday morning. Lake effect snow off of lake Nipigon is expected to develop overnight and continue through Friday morning. A total snowfall accumulation of up to 15 cm is possible by Friday morning.

Additional snowfall accumulations are also possible on Friday.

Thunder Bay

Another day with cloudy skies for Thunder Bay. There is a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 this morning.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening with a risk of freezing drizzle. Wind will continue in the evening blowing from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.

Fort Frances

For Fort Frances, there will be a few flurries but they will be ending early this morning then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 13 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 6 this evening and minus 12 overnight.

Washaho Cree Nation

Periods of snow and local blowing snow with amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are in store for Washaho today. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 1.

Tonight will see periods of light snow ending this evening then partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 20 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Flurries are forecast for Dryden. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low minus 9. Wind chill near minus 12.

Kenora

A few flurries for Kenora that will be ending early this morning then cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be blowing from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon.

Tonight more clouds. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 13 overnight.

Winnipeg

For Winnipeg, the forecast is for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries early this morning and then a mix of sun and cloud. Winds from the northwest at 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 this morning then becoming light this afternoon.

Temperature falling to minus 6 this afternoon. Wind chill near minus 14. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness late this evening. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low minus 8. Wind chill near minus 15.