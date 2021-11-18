November 18, 2021 – Thunder Bay Daily Crime Statistics

NetNewsLedger
Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police had a quieter day on Wednesday. There were three incidents.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 11/17/2021 to 11/18/2021

Recent incidents
3 arrow_up -10 from yesterday
Violent
1 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
0 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
1 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
2 arrow_up 5 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
2 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
0 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
0 Quality of Life