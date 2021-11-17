If you own or manage a business, you’re legally required as an employer to protect the health and safety of your employees and anyone else who may be affected by your business. To abide by this law, it’s essential you make health and safety a priority in every area of your company and all it’s different facilities. This is particularly important around facilities which carry a high risk of danger. For example, a cupboard of flammable cleaning products.

Following health and safety regulations will prevent harm to your employees, customers and other people associated with your business. It will also enable you to identify risks which could cause injury or even death. Employers who maintain strong health and safety standards are less likely to face legal action if someone is hurt, as it will be clear you’ve taken appropriate measures to reduce risks in the workplace. Here, we outline how you can make sure your business is health and safety compliant.

Training

All employees should receive in-depth health and safety training prior to starting work. The training should cover their responsibilities as an employee regarding their own health and safety and that of others. They should be educated on the risks associated with their role and what they can do to reduce these, as well as how to recognise a risk and who to report it to.

Your staff should also receive training on manual handling and fire safety/evacuation. Consider first aid and Fire Marshall training for your employees as well, as this can improve chances of survival in the event of an accident.

Signage

No matter how many emails or reminders you send your staff, chances are they will sometimes forget about the health and safety rules and guidelines, particularly if they’re new to their role or the rule has only recently been introduced.

Posting mandatory signs in places where certain behaviour must be conducted will prevent your employees from forgetting to take safety precautions or doing something which could be a danger to themselves or others. For example, a sign depicting safety glasses will remind staff they must use their protective eyewear.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

If your business carries out work which puts your employees’ safety at risk, you must take precautions to keep them safe from illness or injury. While health and safety training is an important aspect of this, the use of PPE is also essential.

There’s a wide range of PPE available, but what you need to provide your staff with will depend on their role and their duties. For example, those who work with harmful liquids and gases will require protective suits and gloves to keep them safe from chemical burns, as well as a ventilator or mask to prevent inhalation of the chemicals.