Thunder Bay – NEWS – The task Thunder Bay Police face everyday is a challenge. There is a huge area that officers cover.

The video was presented to the Thunder Bay Police Services Board at their meeting on November 16, 2021.

Chris Adams with the Thunder Bay Police Service told the Board that this is a tool that came about as a result of suggestions from police officers and will be an ongoing effort.

Each call presents opportunities and challenges for front-line officers.

Thunder Bay Police say, “There’s a lot more that goes into policing than you might think, and the variety of services offered by our front-line officers is nothing short of astonishing. In this episode of Our Call, Cst. Amanda Zappitelli explains how there’s no such thing as a typical day, and the importance of being able to adjust emotional gears from call to call”.

“Our Call is a new video series, the goal of which is to give first- hand insight into the work of the Thunder Bay Police Service. This is the premier episode of the series, which showcases some of the challenging and unusual calls our officers respond to.

“Our Call episodes are stories told by TBPS officers in their own words. Each episode combines video from police calls with interviews by the officers involved.

“In addition to the tremendous evidentiary and operational value that body worn and in-car video brings to the Thunder Bay Police Service, this technology has also created an opportunity to bring the public inside the world of policing.”

The Thunder Bay Police Service is working to meet with recommendations outlined in The Broken Trust Report.