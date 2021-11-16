KENORA – NEWS – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 177 calls over the weekend between Friday November 12, 2021 and Monday November 15, 2021.
Police responded to a variety of calls on the weekend and laid 16 charges under the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act. Some of the calls Police attended were;
- 6 Alarm
- 5 Assault
- 6 Ambulance Assist
- 4 Bail Violations
- 3 Domestic Dispute
- 1 Impaired/over 80
- 13 Liquor Licence Act
- 3 Mental Health Act
- 5 Missing Person
- 2 Suspicious Person
- 4 Traffic Complaints
- 7 Theft
- 2 Trespass to Property Act
- 9 Motor Vehicle Collision
- 9 Police Assistance
- 5 Police Information
- 2 Trouble with Youth
- 9 Unwanted Person