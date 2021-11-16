Busy Weekend for Kenora OPP – 177 Calls for Service

KENORA – NEWS – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 177 calls over the weekend between Friday November 12, 2021 and Monday November 15, 2021.

Police responded to a variety of calls on the weekend and laid 16 charges under the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act. Some of the calls Police attended were;

  • 6 Alarm
  • 5 Assault
  • 6 Ambulance Assist
  • 4 Bail Violations
  • 3 Domestic Dispute
  • 1 Impaired/over 80
  • 13 Liquor Licence Act
  • 3 Mental Health Act
  • 5 Missing Person
  • 2 Suspicious Person
  • 4 Traffic Complaints
  • 7 Theft
  • 2 Trespass to Property Act
  • 9 Motor Vehicle Collision
  • 9 Police Assistance
  • 5 Police Information
  • 2 Trouble with Youth
  • 9 Unwanted Person