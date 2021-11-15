PICKLE LAKE – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for parts of Northern Ontario.

A storm system tracking across Western Canada will be entering Northern Ontario by Tuesday.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Significant snowfall is expected Tuesday through Wednesday as strong low pressure system pushes into the region.

Snow, which could be heavy at times, is expected impact the region Tuesday afternoon and evening, tapering off to periods of light snow through Wednesday. Snowfall totals of 10 cm to 20 cm are expected by Wednesday evening.

If you are flying, please check with your airline for the latest flight updates.