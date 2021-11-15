Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police report nine incidents over the past 24 hours.
This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.
Daily update from 11/14/2021 to 11/15/2021
|Recent incidents
|9
|
|-2 from yesterday
|Violent
|2
|
|No changes from yesterday
|
|1
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|0
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|1
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|5
|
|No changes from yesterday
|
|0
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|2
|Other Property Crime
|0
|Theft from Vehicle
|1
|Theft of Vehicle
|2
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|2
|
|2 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|2
|Quality of Life